UK: Leasing company Porterbrook has closed a £250m private placement which includes existing and new investors, extending its debt maturity profile at ‘attractive’ pricing and further diversifying its investor base of US, UK and Swiss institutions.

‘Today’s successful closing supports our ability to invest in the future of this important industry, and highlights the strong appetite amongst investors to lend against stable, long term assets’, said Head of Structured Finance Rees Sutton on November 14

The notes issued by Porterbrook Rail Finance were rated Baa2 by Moody’s and the use of the proceeds was verified as green by ISS-Corporate in line with ICMA and LMA green bond principles.