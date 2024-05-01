Show Fullscreen

UK: Porterbrook has announced plans to renew the 3·5 km test track at its Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre and install 25 kV 50 Hz electrification.

Testing will be possible at speeds of up to 75 km/h, with the capability to support ETCS.

‘Substantial replacement of life-expired vehicles is needed over the next decade, and the track upgrades mean that we can deliver the best level of service with our manufacturing partners to provide a full turnkey solution for new rolling stock entering service’, said Porterbrook CEO Mary Grant on April 30.

Completion is planned for the end of 2025. This would take the leasing and asset management company’s total investment in the centre to more than £75m since it took over operation of the site in 2021. This has included purchasing the freehold from St Modwen, road improvements, enhanced training service provision, office refurbishment and the £3m conversion of sheds to provide space for rolling stock maintenance, modification, upgrading and acceptance.