UK: Work to extend the platforms and install improved lighting and CCTV at Dhu Varren and University stations on NI Railways’ Portrush branch has been completed ready for the start of the new term at Ulster University.

The enhancements have been funded by the Department for Infrastructure and work was undertaken for Translink by contractors Charles Brand and Rhomberg Sersa UK.

‘These extensions enable the use of six-car walk through trains, allowing more passengers to experience the latest standards in comfort, quality and accessibility with modern soft furnishing, at seat USB chargers and upgraded air-conditioning’, explained Translink Senior Programme Manager Mark Gormley on September 26.

‘We are committed to promoting modal shift towards active travel and this latest development, alongside a range of good value fares including the yLink card offering 50% off for students will help encourage more people to embrace sustainable transport.’