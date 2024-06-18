Show Fullscreen

UK: On-track plant provider Quattro Plant Ltd has acquired 130 road-rail vehicles from the former TXM Plant, which went into administration in January.

‘These additional machines will help us fulfil some of the years of work Quattro has ahead of us’, said Quattro Managing Director John Murphy on June 11. ‘Once prepped, the RRVs will go out on site immediately, guaranteeing jobs for the future.’

He added that ‘we had a mammoth logistical operation on our hands moving all this kit whilst carrying on our normal operations. We put an excellent field team out there to assess every single piece.’

Quattro has 15 depots around the UK and currently employs 750 people, but is planning a further recruitment drive later in the year.