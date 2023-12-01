Show Fullscreen

UK: More than 40 companies and organisations have been shortlisted for the 26th Rail Business Awards, recognising the achievements of the UK rail sector over the past 12 months.

Finalists in 18 categories were announced on November 30, with the winners to be revealed during a gala awards dinner at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on Thursday February 22 2024. Winners of the Industry Leader and Rail Business of the Year awards will also be announced on the night.

‘It was very encouraging to see so many important initiatives that are being pursued across the rail sector, even in difficult times’, said Railway Gazette Group Senior Editor Chris Jackson. ‘With such a wide variety of submissions for the various awards, our independent judging panel had its work cut out to identify the best of the best. I would like to congratulate everyone who has made it to the shortlist.

‘As in past years, there has been a strong field of entrants for the Young Professional award, and it is good to hear about so many inspiring young people making their mark across the rail industry.’

The Wellbeing in Rail Award, introduced for 2022 in conjunction with the Rail Wellbeing Alliance, once again attracted an encouraging number of entries, recognising the importance of mental and physical health across all parts of the rail sector.

This year sees the introduction of a new award for Regional Initiative of the Year, which also garnered a wide range of entries.

Great Western Railway has been shortlisted in six categories, closely followed by MTR Elizabeth Line with five shortlisted entries. Other companies showing strongly include South Western Railway, Nexus, and Northern Ireland’s Translink.

Full details of the shortlist