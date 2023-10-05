AWARDS: Companies across the UK rail sector still have time to upload their submissions for the 19 different categories which are open for entries at the 26th Rail Business Awards, with the deadline now being October 20.

Our independent judging panel is looking forward to reviewing a wide mix of entries highlighting the many people and projects that have contributed to the success and sustainability of the UK rail sector. And we are particularly keen to welcome entries for our new Regional Initiative of the Year Award, aiming to recognise and celebrate successful efforts to improve the provision of rail services and investment in related facilities led by or delivered on behalf of devolved administrations in any part of the UK.

As in past years, the 19 categories up for contention have been selected to cover all aspects of this wide-ranging sector, recognising people, technology and operations. This year there are no fewer than seven ‘people’ awards.

People Awards

Young Professional of the Year

Wellbeing in Rail Award

Diversity & inclusion in Rail Award

Education & Training Excellence

Rail Team of the Year

Industry Leader

Richard Hope Award

(outstanding personal contribution)

Technical, Engineering & Commercial

Asset Management & Maintenance Excellence

Innovation of the Year

Supplier & Contractor Excellence

Sustainability & Environmental Excellence

Operations Awards

Customer Service Excellence

Safety & Security Excellence

Marketing & Communications Excellence

Accessibility & integrated Transport Excellence

Regional Initiative of the Year

Rail Freight & Logistics Excellence

Train Operator of the Year

The ultimate accolade of Rail Business of the Year will be selected by our panel of judges on the basis of the results from the other categories.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on Thursday February 23 2024.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies looking to promote their brands at the 26th Rail Business Awards. Sponsoring an award demonstrates your support for all the hard work and effort of the many entrants and nominees, as well as raising your brand profile within the industry. Further detail of the various packages can also be found at www.railbusinessawards.com.