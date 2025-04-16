Show Fullscreen

UK: South Lanarkshire’s second Rail Skills Academy has been launched to equip 11 young people with the skills and experience required to thrive in the railway maintenance sector.

The academy brings together contractor QTS and the council, supported by Network Rail. The 10-week programme covers employability and core skills, health and safety, track safety and track induction as well as the SQA Level 4 Practical Skills for Employment qualification.

Participants will gain practical experience on work sites across the East Kilbride Enhancement Project during the current blockade of the line which runs to May 18.

This latest cohort takes the total number of participants in the Rail Skills Academy to 100.

‘It’s a huge step in strengthening the future of the railway’s workforce’, said Network Rail Capital Delivery Director Gerry McQuade on April 3. ’While they acquire the vital skills needed for a positive career, the industry also gains fresh perspectives and talent to push forward transformation.’