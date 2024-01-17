Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail infrastructure data capture and analysis software company Raildiary has rebranded as Gather, as it seeks to expand into the road, utilities, renewable energy and aviation sectors.

Clients of Manchester-based Raildiary include Network Rail, Balfour Beatty and Morgan Sindall. The software has been used on projects including the Gatwick Airport station upgrade, Sapperton Tunnel repairs, the Thames Tideway and the A12 upgrade.

‘We have a strong track record of delivering cost-effective and time-saving data management for the benefit of companies connected to the rail industry and are beginning to replicate them with regard to infrastructure projects in other business sectors’, explained CEO William Doyle when the new name was launched on January 17.

‘This shift is not just a rebranding; it is an industry-wide advancement that promises to redefine data capture and analysis to accelerate sustainable construction.’