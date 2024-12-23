Show Fullscreen

UK: WH Davis is to convert coal wagons owned by leasing company Porterbrook for use by Freightliner to transport aggregates.

’This is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what can be achieved by giving redundant fleets a purpose for the next 30-plus years’, said WH Davis Managing Director Andy Houghton on December 19. ‘It’s a truly sustainable option that also gives UK manufacturing a boost to enable the creation of UK jobs in the industry. I really can’t wait to see our latest box wagon design in traffic for Freightliner in 2025.’

Mark Wyborn, Head of Freight at Porterbrook, said freight volumes in the construction sector were expected to continue growing, and the deal ’highlights our commitment to investing in the long-term growth of rail freight while providing affordable, innovative and sustainable rolling stock for the UK railway’.