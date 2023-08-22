Show Fullscreen

UK: Community Rail Network has published recommendations on how the community rail movement can expand its impact on accessibility and inclusion.

The report sponsored by the Rail Delivery Group gives examples of projects, and says impact is maximised by enabling people with lived experience to shape initiatives, by maximising partner networks and funding opportunities, and by taking a pan-disability approach.

It encourages decision makers to understand accessibility and inclusion work within community rail, and be responsive to the insights these projects offer.

‘Our railways, and public transport as a whole, need to become more inclusive, accessible and responsive to local needs if we are to achieve a greener, healthier, fairer transport future’, said Community Rail Network CEO Jools Townsend on July 27.

’Our growing evidence base, including this report, shows the myriad of ways that community rail provides a vehicle for this.’