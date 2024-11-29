Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Safety & Standards Board has undertaken ‘groundbreaking’ research to identify causes of carbon emissions within the complex supply chain, which it says accounts for approximately half of the rail industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The ‘hotspots’ include materials such as concrete and steel, as well as rolling stock manufacturing and maintenance.

RSSB has developed a standardised framework for collecting data, designed to enable rail organisations to efficiently transfer and store supply chain carbon information, transition from spend-based data to activity data, identify cost-effective ways to reduce emissions and address key challenges hindering decarbonisation.

‘Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the supply chain is a complex challenge for the whole economy, not just rail’, said RSSB Emissions Principal Ben Warren on November 14. ’This research project improved our understanding of the emissions from the supply chain. The guidance we have put together builds on this understanding and helps rail suppliers to focus attention on the major emission hotspots.

‘Collecting better data means you can more accurately calculate emissions. This will empower you to make informed decisions and reduce the emissions associated with your work.’