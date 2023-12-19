Show Fullscreen

UK: Richard Hines is to succeed Ian Prosser as HM Chief Inspector of Railways in summer 2024, the Office of Rail & Road announced on December 18.

Hines is currently a Deputy Chief Inspector, and heads ORR’s team of non-main line health and safety inspectors as well as overseeing the regulator’s responsibilities for the Channel Tunnel.

ORR said he was appointed after an ‘open and well-publicised’ process which attracted considerable interest from a strong field of candidates.

He will join the ORR board, and will also be the 26th HM Chief Inspector of Railways in the Inspectorate’s 183 year history.

He began his career in electrical engineering at British Sugar, and spent 14 years at the Health & Safety Executive. He initially joined ORR on secondment in 2020.