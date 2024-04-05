Show Fullscreen

UK: ScotRail has equipped its front-line staff with more than 1 000 Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn cameras, building on an initial deployment in 2017.

‘We are making body cameras available to all of our front-line staff, and any team member who wishes to use one can now do so’, explained the operator’s Director of Safety, Engineering & Sustainability David Lister. ‘We have already seen a positive impact on morale and staff confidence, as well as a decrease in reported incidents, helping to ensure a safer environment on our trains and at our stations.’

The VB400’s battery charge lasts beyond a full shift. Footage is securely stored and organised with time, date and location details, maintaining the integrity of evidence to support incident investigations. A pre-record option can capture up to 30 sec of pre- and post- footage from the time when the camera is activated.