UK: Northern has taken delivery of a prototype of the semi-immersive static cab simulators it has ordered as part of a ‘major transformation’ of its training which aims to speed up the time it takes for traincrew to achieve their rolling stock and route competence.

The 24 static driver training simulators being supplied by Polish company SIM Factor will feature video footage of almost 1 000 km of Northern routes.

The order also includes six full-immersion motion platform simulators, and two integrated crew training units. These simulate passenger door control panels for training operational staff on door operation, dispatch and emergency evacuation.