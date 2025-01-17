Show Fullscreen

UK: Northern Trains has invited five manufacturers to negotiate for framework contracts to supply up to 450 new electric and electro-diesel bi-mode multiple-units.

The manufacturers named on January 17 are Alstom, CAF, Hitachi, Siemens Mobility and Stadler.

Northern is seeking both 25 kV 50 Hz electric-only and bi-mode electro-diesel multiple-units, and it has also asked potential manufacturers to include battery trains as part of their proposals. The electro-diesel units would be capable of conversion to battery or electric-only operation during their lifetime, in line with the government’s net-zero objectives.

Northern Managing Director Tricia Williams said this ‘cements electric and battery as the long-term power source of choice for our fleet’, while ’reflecting the reality that only 25% of the Northern network is currently electrified’.

Timescales

Show Fullscreen

One or more framework contracts are expected to be awarded to the successful bidder or bidders in 2026, with the first trains to be delivered by 2030.

A separate tender to finance the new trains will commence in 2025.

The trains will be introduced on a phased basis to replace Northern’s oldest vehicles, with two-thirds of the fleet to be replaced in the next 10 years. Reducing the number of train types is expected to significantly simplify operations, help with staff training and lower maintenance costs.

The first phase would replace the ageing Class 150, 155 and 156 DMUs, and would also include 12 three-car EMUs for stopping services between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester following electrification as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Future phases would replace the next oldest fleets.

‘Almost 60% of the trains in our fleet are between 32 and 40 years old and, while they’ve served the region well, it’s important we get the ball rolling on their replacement’, said Williams. ‘It’s game-changing for Northern and will transform the look and feel of our fleet for millions of customers.’