UK: Northern is to implement single-leg pricing on the Northumberland Line when passenger services start this summer.

The maximum off-peak single fare for the full route from Ashington to Newcastle will be less than £3.

Northern told Rail Business UK ‘customers using the new Northumberland Line will be able to combine peak and off-peak tickets. This single-leg pricing structure will ensure people get the best value for the journey they want to make.’

People aged 21 and under will be able to use the Pop Blue smart card to buy single tickets for travel anywhere on the Northumberland Line and Tyne & Wear Metro system for £1, with a daily cap of £1·70 for under 16s and £2·20 for people aged 21 and under.

Leader of Northumberland County Council Glen Sanderson said ’it was always a priority that fares would be attractive, especially for young people who will benefit from increased education and training opportunities as a result of the line opening’.