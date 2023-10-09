Show Fullscreen

UK: Multi-disciplinary rail contractor QTS Group has held its second Future of Rail event to engage with young people and promote careers in the industry.

More than 300 pupils from local schools attended the event held at the Midland Railway heritage line on September 27, which included STEM activities, machinery demonstrations, career talks in partnership with Network Rail and supplier stands from Speedy and GAP.

QTS Group has several initiatives aimed at encouraging young people to join the industry, including apprenticeships and traineeships, a graduate development programme and participation in the government’s Kickstart scheme.

‘We are proud to be leading the way when it comes to engaging with the next generation’, said Managing Director Alan McLeish.

’With more than 48% of railway workers aged 50 or over, the time for action is now. QTS is committed to showcasing the attractive careers on offer to the communities we operate in, while also emphasising the importance of diversity and inclusion.’