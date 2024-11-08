Show Fullscreen

UK: Derby-based rolling stock hydraulic, pneumatic and HVAC equipment supplier Tidyco has been acquired by Indutrade.

The Swedish conglomerate operates more than 200 companies worldwide, focusing on technical businesses with sustainable models and fostering a decentralised approach that values local expertise and market knowledge.

Indutrade said Tidyco has 79 employees and annual sales of £13m, with significant expertise, a high degree of consultative sales and long-lasting relations with customers and suppliers.

The transaction was completed on October 29, with Tidyco included in Indutrade’s Industrial & Engineering business area.

Tidyco Managing Director James Tidy said the deal ‘brings great opportunities to scale our services whilst continuing to deliver the level of support and innovation our clients expect’. He added that ’we are also excited about the growth opportunities for our team, enabling them to work with world-class systems and expand their expertise’.