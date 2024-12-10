Show Fullscreen

UK: Swiss electrification firm Furrer+Frey has chosen Nottingham as the base for its expanding UK operations, saying it will bring highly skilled engineering jobs to the East Midlands.

The office, warehousing and assembly hub in Beeston joins the family-owned company’s global sites including Bern, Berlin, Essen, Halle, Roma, New Delhi and Guangzhou, marking a major expansion in its UK operations from the former regional office in London.

‘Nottingham is the ideal spot for us to help the government ditch dirty diesel and run trains on clean, green, home-grown electricity’, said Head of UK Projects Noel Dolphin on November 26. ’The East Midlands has a proud railway heritage, and we’re excited to join its green growth mission. The combination of engineering talent and advanced manufacturing capacity in the region makes it the place to be.

‘While the government’s autumn budget offered little on future electrification projects, the industry remains clear that this is the only path to meet the government’s net zero and diesel train elimination targets by 2040.’