UK: The government has asked train operators to withdraw proposals to close most station ticket offices in England, after watchdog bodies Transport Focus and London TravelWatch formally objected.

Announcing the decision on October 31, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government would ‘continue our work to reform our railways’, with the expansion of contactless pay-as-you-go ticketing and station accessibility works.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group which represents train operators, said ‘while these plans won’t now be taken forward, we will continue to look at other ways to improve passenger experience while delivering value for the taxpayer.’

750 000 consultation responses

Plans for the closure of ticket offices were announced by the Rail Delivery Group in July. Transport Focus and London TravelWatch were required to review the proposals against criteria for customer service, accessibility and cost effectiveness.

A public consultation attracted 750 000 responses, with themes including ticket machine capabilities, accessibility and how passenger assistance would be delivered.

Discussions with train companies led to proposals being amended, but Transport Focus said the details were still not yet well-developed and the lack of an overall delivery plan created concerns that closures may occur before new arrangements were in place.

Rail Business UK understands that there has been confusion within the industry about whether the Treasury expected a headcount reduction, or a genuine change in the way people work with all staff retained.

Ticket purchases Year 2019 2022 Ticket offices 24% 12% Ticket machines 16% 12% Online 34% 50% Source: RDG

Objections and recommendations

Transport Focus objected to the overall proposals on a number of grounds:

it was not clear how proposed station ‘welcome points’ would operate;

the watchdog recommends that before changes take place the train operators should introduce a robust reporting regime for queuing times at ticket machines. If queues exceed the targets action would need to be taken such as issuing staff with hand-held ticket devices or installing extra TVMs;

feedback highlighted widespread concern that if ticket offices were closed there would be no ongoing requirement to consult on any future changes. Transport Focus recommends an alternative mechanism is put in place for future changes in station staffing, and the rail industry has suggested using existing Accessible Travel Policy process, which is formally regulated by the Office of Rail & Road.

Among the key concerns for London TravelWatch were:

a reduction in staffing hours, numbers or expertise would impact on the quality of service for passengers;

excessive queues to access a full range of tickets;

impact on accessibility;

a lack of evidence about the cost effectiveness, with train companies unable to provide details on the net financial benefit.

Transport Focus said it was supportive of the principle of redeploying staff from ticket offices, and recognised the ‘extreme’ financial pressure and the need to find cost-effective ways of working.

It said some companies, including GWR and TransPennine Express, were closer than others to meeting its criteria. However, there were key issues across all proposals which remained unresolved.

Michael Roberts, CEO of London TravelWatch, said ‘the way many passengers buy tickets is changing and so we understand the need to move with the times. The idea of closing ticket offices to locate staff nearer to the passengers may sound attractive, but it has proved highly controversial with the public.’

Responses

Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said the government had ‘finally admitted their damaging proposals put accessibility and jobs at risk’, and described the process as ‘an utterly colossal waste of time and taxpayers’ money’.

Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, said ‘the plans would have resulted in a less accessible rail network, and so it is good to see common sense prevail. Questions need to be asked as to why the plans were pushed forward so vigorously, especially given the overwhelming response to them.’

Maryam Eslamdoust, General Secretary of the TSSA union which represents ticket office staff, said ‘we are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans.’ She said ‘frankly none of this need have happened. We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service.’

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said it was ‘a resounding victory’ for passengers, community groups and rail workers. He called for an urgent summit with the government, train operating companies, disability, community and passenger groups ‘to agree a different route for the rail network that guarantees the future of our ticket offices and stations staff jobs’.

Tim Nicholls of the National Autistic Society said ‘we joined a coalition of organisations who strongly objected to the proposals’. He said ‘there is a lot of unpredictability around public transport, such as potential cancellations or not knowing where to go or who to talk to. Trained staff who know how to help those who may need extra support when they travel can make a huge difference.’

Transport for the North said ‘we believe ticket office staffing should be looked at only as part of a wider review of stations, that takes in pay-as-you-go, retail and other services. Done correctly, we can ensure that reform supports growth and the needs of all passengers. But it must not be to the disadvantage of any station users’.

Iain Stewart MP, Chair of the House of Commons Transport Committee, said ‘in our inquiry into accessible transport, the Committee has heard that disabled people, people with access needs and older people already feel sidelined when using public transport. I’m sure many will be relieved at this decision, but we know there is a long way to go and many lessons to be learnt’.