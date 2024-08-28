Show Fullscreen

UK: Infrastructure manager Network Rail is to waive track access charges for new flows in an effort to encourage new freight traffic to rail.

The charges would be waived in full for six months while new flows are being established.

While the offer is open to all train operators and types of service that meet the qualifying criteria, it is driven by a desire to increase freight specifically. Announcing the programme on August 28, Network Rail said the discount is worth around £1 000 per return working, depending on length and loading.

Director for Planning & Regulation Paul McMahon said freight ’is very price-sensitive and by bringing this discount in, we are doing our bit to help our freight customers’.

Rail Freight Group Director General Maggie Simpson said ’many businesses are looking to move more freight by rail, but it can be a big step to start new services. This new scheme provides welcome support.’

Ellis Shelton, Senior Policy Advisor at Logistics UK, said the business group ’has campaigned for some time for the government to help rail freight compete with the road network on a level playing field’. Offering discounts on track access charges ’paves the way for the development of new services and the revitalisation of under-utilised lines, ensuring that the rail freight sector remains at the forefront of the nation’s freight strategy’.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said ‘the government’s policy is to promote and grow the use of freight services across the country and make moving goods by rail the obvious choice for businesses, and this initiative will do just that’.

More than 600 freight trains run in Britain each day.