UK: Transport for London has published its Equity in Motion plan committing to more than 80 actions to help create a ‘fairer, more accessible and inclusive’ transport network.

The four objectives are an equitable customer experience; protecting and enhancing connectivity; keeping travel affordable; and reducing health inequalities.

Several actions are planned for this year, while others will be implemented by 2030 subject to government funding.

In the rail sector, plans include:

increasing the proportion of step-free London Underground stations from a third to half;

providing mini ramps to cover the gap between the train and platform at all London Underground platforms that are step-free to the train;

more dedicated spaces for wheelchair users and buggies on Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo & City line trains;

launching an innovation challenge aimed at improving travel for disabled people

a feasibility study into increasing customer toilet provision;

creation of an inclusive Design Centre of Excellence;

frontline staff to complete disability equality training;

a review of TfL’s approach to translating communications into different languages, including British Sign Language;

virtual tools to be added to the TfL Go app and website to help people better understand the accessibility of the transport network;

inclusivity audits at stations.

‘Our vision is a London where everyone can move around the city safely, inclusively and sustainably, and access to public transport is a fundamental component in making this happen’, said Chief Customer & Strategy Officer Alex Williams on February 2. ’While we have taken steps to make our network more accessible, we know that much more needs to be done.

‘Equity in Motion draws on the experiences and viewpoints of a range of Londoners, prioritising the areas they want to see improved to create tangible actions that drive forward change and help make London a truly fair city.’