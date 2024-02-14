Show Fullscreen

UK: Members of Transport for London’s Youth Panel will represent the views of young Londoners at the quarterly Safety, Sustainability & Human Resources and Customer Service & Operational Performance panel meetings from February 21.

TfL’s independent Youth Panel was established in 2009 and consists of around 30 volunteers aged 16 to 25 who travel in London. The representatives of the Youth Panel who are selected to join the senior level meetings for one-year terms will work with the other Youth Panel members to review papers in advance and formulate questions and suggestions.

‘With a third of our capital’s population under 25, it is vital that young people’s ideas and views are heard, as we work together for a greener, safer and more accessible network for all Londoners’, said Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance on January 13.

People who wish to join the TfL Youth Panel will be able to apply from the end of February.