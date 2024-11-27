Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for Wales put its Stadler Class 756 tri-mode multiple-units into passenger service on November 18, launching electric operation as part of the South Wales Metro programme to upgrade lines around Cardiff.

The Class 756s use 25 kV 50 Hz overhead where available and diesel or battery power elsewhere.

They will initially be used on the Merthyr and Aberdare lines, with the Treherbert line to follow. In late 2025 they will move to the Rhymney and Vale of Glamorgan routes as TfW’s Class 398 Stadler Citylink tram-trains enter passenger service.

‘This is great news and a truly historic moment as we see the introduction of the first brand new electric trains on the South Wales Metro’, said Welsh government Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates.

He said the ‘state-of-the-art electric trains with greater capacity will make passengers journeys more comfortable’ and ’are sure to encourage more people to use the train for their travel needs’.

Transport for Wales CEO James Price said ‘we have already introduced 65 brand-new trains to the whole of our network and we’re excited to now add our Class 756 electric trains that will offer customers more capacity, improved seating, modern air conditioning, power sockets, wi-fi and passenger information screens with up-to-the-minute travel information. They’ll also feature automatic level boarding and space for up to six bikes.’

Emil Hansen, Commercial Project Manager for Stadler, said ‘these transformative rail vehicles represent a significant leap forward in Transport for Wales’ efforts to drive decarbonisation and underscore Stadler’s trail-blazing technology and commitment to clean energy.’