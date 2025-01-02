Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: British electronic and electro-mechanical component and systems supplier LPA Group has announced three export orders in the rail sector with a total value of £4m.

SNCF Voyageurs has ordered bespoke interior LED lighting for retrofitting to regional and inter-city fleets over the next five years. LPA said the contract is a significant milestone, renewing a 16-year-old partnership with the French national operator.

LPA will also design and supply electronics and lighting for seats that Grammer is to supply for Avelia Horizon high speed trainsets Alstom is building for SNCF.

In Germany, Siemens Mobility has ordered bespoke LED lighting to be delivered by the end of 2025 for an overhaul of the interior illumination on München metro trains.

‘The contract awards by these three prestigious export customers are an endorsement to our worldwide reputation for product innovation and design’, said LPA Chairman Robert Horvath.