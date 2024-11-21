Show Fullscreen

Recycled rubber noise barriers developed by Gramm Barriers and HATKO have been installed at the Global Centre of Rail Excellence site where the can be demonstrated to potential customers. They will act as a sound absorber for rail trackside noise, but also have wider application for road and industrial use.

WH Davis and sister company Yellow Rail have converted 12 Rfnoos wagons into barrier wagons with Dellner Type 330 Auto-Couplers to enable the haulage of new trains for the Piccadilly Line from Siemens Mobility’s Wien and Goole factories to London Underground’s West Ruislip site.

Greater Anglia is to undertake a £1m modernisation of Harwich International station. The plans developed by Vextrix including replacing the roof of the station entrance building, bridge and staircases, and fitting energy-efficient lighting. Works is to start next spring and be completed by the end of the year. This will ‘greatly improve the passenger experience, as well as extend the lifespan of the existing infrastructure and avoid the need to replace the footbridge in its entirety’, said Gemma James, Associate Director at Vextrix.

The planning application for a £32m station in Golborne has been submitted to Wigan Council. There is currently no direct bus, train or tram service from there to Manchester, and the planned hourly trains would reduce journey times into Manchester city centre by up to 30 min from 2027. The station will be built using locally devolved government funding.

Greater Anglia has been certified to the BSI Kitemark for inclusive service, proving compliance with ISO 22458, which demonstrates how organisations develop and deliver transparent and flexible services for all users. This includes the design of inclusive services, the organisation’s culture and tone, and how to spot and treat vulnerable customers or those with additional needs.

The Go-Ahead Group has appointed Sharon Flood as an independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee. Mackayla Hanney, Chief Commercial Officer at major shareholder Kinetic, was also appointed to the board earlier this year.

Engineering company Assenta Rail has appointed Tim Jenkins as a non-executive director.

Northern has appointed Alex Hornby as Commercial & Customer Director, leading its sales, marketing, commercial development and customer experience functions.