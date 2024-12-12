Show Fullscreen

As part of Network Rail’s five-point plan to improve the passenger experience at London Euston, the large screen above the concourse is to be used to show live travel information rather than advertising. ‘After listening to our passengers, we’re pleased to launch a trial’, said West Coast South route director Gary Walsh. ‘Our five-point plan is all about making quick and effective improvements to make journeys smoother for everyone and we’re really pleased to be able to deliver this in time for the busy festive travel period.’

Jacqueline Starr has been elected as Executive Chair & CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, succeeding David Brown who has stepped down as RDG Chair after retiring as Managing Director of Arriva Rail.

Virgin Trains Ticketing has integrated SilverRail’s Conversion Plus toolset into is app. This includes ‘Gen 2’ split ticketing functionality and a ‘Cheaper Routes’ option for passengers who are happy to take an indirect but lower cost journey. ‘The UK needs a simpler rail fares system and split ticketing is a sticking plaster’, said Mark Plowright, Director at Virgin Trains Ticketing. ‘While we wait for fares reform, Virgin Trains Ticketing will continue to innovate and find new ways to help customers navigate fares and get more value from their train journeys.’

Spencer Group has completed a £5m extension of East Midlands Railway’s Etches Park depot in Derby, increasing the capacity of the underframe cleaning centre from two cars to five and building a two storey staff welfare facility housing a canteen, locker rooms, changing rooms, meeting rooms and office space.

Preliminary works have begun at Stowmarket station to install the first AVA footbridge, following the demonstration of a prototype in Sittingbourne. The stainless steel design was developed by a consortium of Network Rail, Expedition Engineering, Hawkins\Brown, McNealy Brown, ARX and Walker Construction to be easier to maintain and longer lasting than traditional designs, with modular plug-and-play lifts to cut the installation time needed on site by over half.

Oxfordshire County Council has selected 5G mobile private network supplier AWTG to install communications infrastructure along the Bicester Village to Bletchley section of East West Rail, using previously installed trackside fibre. The project funded by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology aims to enhance passenger connectivity and bring benefits to businesses and residents, with an extension of fixed wireless broadband to rural communities, trackside business parks and farms.

Katrick Technologies has signed a MoU to demonstrate its Wind Panel energy generation technology at the future Global Centre of Rail Excellence.

The Rail Safety & Standards Board has launched its upgraded Rule Book app designed for easier access on mobile phones and tablets. Features include simpler navigation, auto-sync with the latest changes, fewer logins, no need to re-download modules after turning off device, zoomable and rotatable images, changeable font sizes and enhanced continuity, so users can pick up where they left off.

The EKFB joint venture of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and Bam Nuttall has been awarded Platinum status by the Supply Chain Sustainability School in recognition of its commitment to sustainable practices in the construction of High Speed 2. This includes the DIGital Graphical Earthworks Reporting partnership with construction equipment supplier Finning that uses data from machines to streamline earthmoving and has saved more than £25m by avoiding unnecessary vehicle movements and fuel consumption.