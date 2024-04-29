William Cook Rail acquires Crowle Wharf Engineers

Show Fullscreen

UK: Leeds-based wagon and industrial component supplier William Cook Rail has acquired coupler, bogie, buffer and wagon maintenance, repair and overhaul specialist Crowle Wharf Engineers Ltd.

Announcing the deal on April 29, William Cook Rail explained that CWE had annual sales of £5m, and 50 employees across three UK sites.

It believed the combined business would ‘underpin critical skills, capabilities and capacity at an uncertain time for the UK rail supply chain’, enabling rolling stock manufacturers and operators to benefit from enhanced end-to-end design, manufacturing maintenance, repair and overhaul services with industry accreditations including RISAS, RISQS and EN15085. William Cook Rail is also IRIS certified.

BTG Advisory assisted Foresight Group in the sale of CWE.