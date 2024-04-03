Show Fullscreen

UK: Winvic Construction Ltd has begun work on Phase 2 of the iPort Rail project, which will double the size of the rail freight terminal in Doncaster.

The multimillion pound project is being undertaken for site owner Verdion after the British subsidiary of MSC Group’s Medlog business took over operation of the terminal on February 4.

It includes the use of a specialist robust reinforced concrete mix comprising 45 kg/m3 of 3D 55-60 steel fibres. This will be able to hold the weight of five stacked containers and withstand the regular movement of reach stackers while limiting both tyre wear and ongoing maintenance.

The works also include the installation of drainage and services, and construction of a welfare unit, gatehouse and landscaping.

RLB is advising on project management, cost management and quality control.

Completion is planned for autumn 2025.