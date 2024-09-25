Show Fullscreen

Métropole Aix-Marseille Provence has awarded Alstom a contract to supply four more Citadis Compact trams for the Val’Tram extension of the Aubagne tramway, adding to its current fleet of eight.

On September 19 MTR Corp signed a Project Agreement with the Hong Kong SAR government covering the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of Hung Shui Kiu station between Tin Shui Wai and Siu Hong on the Tuen Ma Line.

Toronto Transit Commission has awarded Liebherr-Transportation Systems a contract to maintain 40 HVAC systems installed in the Alstom metro cars in service since 2008.

Ahmedabad’s Red Line was extended 15·4 km north from Motera Stadium to Gandhinagar Sector 1 on September 16, together with a 5·4 km branch from GNLU to GIFT City, adding 15 stations.

Jesse Rush has been appointed Administrator of the Central Oklahoma Transportation & Parking Authority and Director of the City of Oklahoma City’s Public Transportation & Parking Department. Rush was Project Manager for the OKC Streetcar.

QR code payment via the Faster Payment’s System is now available at Moskva Metro and Central Circle turnstiles. Passengers generate a QR code in the metro’s app and hold their smartphone screen up to the scanner at the turnstile. Passengers registered in a loyalty programme are eligible for cashback.

Gregory W Percy has been appointed Interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission from September 9. He recently retired from CAD Railway, where he led the bid and contract negotiations for the fleet maintenance subcontract for Metrolinx’s ONCorr project.

Lyon is to add two more stops on tram routes T3/T7 and one on T5 in H1 2025.