UK: Govia Thameslink Railway is testing digital 3D maps designed to help passengers, and particularly those who are disabled, gain more confidence in navigating its stations.

GTR had received feedback that the existing bird’s-eye view maps of its stations could be improved, as they were not to scale and sometimes difficult to navigate at a glance.

Fabrik Design & Communications has now created bespoke aerial maps of 10 stations. These show colour-coded accessible routes, steps and the various levels. They can be accessed by mobile phones and computer through National Rail Enquiries, or on the websites of GTR’s train operating brands.

‘For some of our customers, visiting a new station can feel overwhelming’, said GTR Accessibility Lead Carl Martin. ‘Whether it’s finding essential facilities or navigating between platforms, our goal is to ensure everyone can travel independently and with confidence, regardless of their access needs.’

Stations mapped in 3D

Brighton

City Thameslink

Denmark Hill

East Croydon

Elephant & Castle

Finsbury Park

Gatwick Airport

London Blackfriars

Luton Airport Parkway

Peckham Rye

The locations were selected based on footfall and complex layouts, and Denmark Hill was chosen due to its proximity to King’s College Hospital. If the trial is positively received, more stations could be added.