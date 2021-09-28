ABB Installation Products PMA® cable protection
The ABB PMA cable protection range offers more than 6,500 products and is tried and trusted by UK electrical installers, electricians and electrical contractors to protect end users critical power and data cabling. As a result our high-quality products have an excellent reputation, particularly for building installations, automation, railway, mechanical engineering and shipbuilding applications.
Contact info
- Sponsored
ABB Installation Products brings innovation in conduit and cable support to the global rail transport industry
Each day, millions of people around the world rely on railways and buses to travel from point-to-point and to carry commercial cargo from place-to-place. Over time, heavy use and exposure to weather and stress leads to damage of conduits and cables within these transport vehicles and endangers their reliable operation. ...