ABB is a pioneering technology leader that works closely with utilities, industry, transportation and infrastructure customers to write the future of industrial digitalization and realize value.
Optimising power supply assets on High Speed 1
In an interactive live debate held on June 4, we showcased the innovations that UK Power Network Services will deliver to support the operation of the High Speed 1 link between London and the Channel Tunnel, to deliver a future proof, smarter and more insightful operation.
Intelligent Infrastructure: Delivering Asset Efficiencies for the UK’s High Speed Network
Connecting Data & People
The data revolution is driving collaboration, knowledge and productivity, ultimately impacting the way railways could be managed and how decisions are made.
Predict and Prevent
Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance are changing the way in which increasingly busy railways are managed around the world.
The Convergent Railway
Data analytics and real-time feedback from rolling stock and lineside assets mean that operational systems and IT infrastructure are converging, raising the prospect of more efficient and responsive rail operations. Our latest Railway Gazette TV live debate on May 17 assessed how far the rail industry can realise the potential of these trends.