USA: Southern California Regional Rail Authority has awarded Alstom a combined Train Operation & Maintenance Services contract for its Metrolink passenger rail services.

Alstom is to take over on July 1 2025 when its current fleet maintenance contract and the separate operating contract with Amtrak expire.

The $515m combined O&M contract runs to June 30 2030, with a potential three-year extension which would take the total value to $860m.

Alstom (formerly Bombardier Transportation) has maintained the Metrolink fleet since 1998. It will now also be responsible for train crews, customer services and facilities maintenance, with an option for materials management. Alstom expects to retain 180 employees and hire more than 200 people to support the new agreement.

Metrolink network

The 880 km Metrolink network has 67 stations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties, with a fleet of 60 locomotives and 258 Bombardier Transportation and Hyundai Rotem double-deck coaches.

The network also includes the 14 km Arrow service linking San Bernardino and Redlands. This has three Stadler Flirt diesel multiple-units, with a hydrogen trainset due to enter service in 2025. Alstom will provide operating crews and management for Arrow services, but will not be responsible for fleet maintenance.

‘Metrolink customers are doing their part to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, and we are committed to bringing them our experience and dedication to deliver world class service’, said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas, on December 9.

A true regional railway

‘We are excited to continue our transition from a traditional commuter railroad to becoming a true regional passenger rail operator with the expanded responsibilities awarded to a world-class organisation such as Alstom’, said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle.

‘We are grateful for the efforts and dedication of the Amtrak crews who have been operating our Metrolink trains since 2010 and the TransitAmerica Services Inc team members who have been operating Arrow since that service began in 2022. We know Alstom will work collaboratively over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition and a continued outstanding customer experience.’