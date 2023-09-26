Show Fullscreen

USA: Transport asset investor Amergin Asset Management’s Amergin Rail business has acquired PNC Bank’s lease fleet of more than 6 000 wagons.

‘This acquisition is consistent with our goal of acquiring attractive transportation assets that will deliver stable risk-adjusted returns for our investors’, said AAM CEO Mark McGreenery on September 20.

Macquarie Capital acted as exclusive financial adviser to AAM, Eversheds Sutherland as external M&A and rail leasing legal counsel, and Womble Bond Dickenson acted as external rail leasing legal counsel.

PNC will continue to provide financing services for the rail industry.