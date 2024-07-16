Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: The Australasian Railway Association is organising a study tour to London and Paris the week before InnoTrans, to provide delegates with insights into topics including interoperability, high speed rail, sustainability, infrastructure development and operations, as well as networking opportunities with industry leaders.

The London leg of the tour starting on September 15 will include briefings with the ARA’s UK counterpart the Railway Industry Association and its members from the supply chain, as well as with government agencies, the UK Rail Research & Innovation Network and infrastructure manager Network Rail.

There will be briefings by Hitachi and Systra at Southeastern’s Ashford depot where Class 395 EMUs used on High Speed 1 are maintained, as well as a High Speed 2 site visit, a tour of the Elizabeth Line including a Siemens Mobility briefing on CBTC and ECTS, and tours of London’s King’s Cross and St Pancras stations.

The Paris section of the study tour will include meetings with RATP Dev and SNCF to discuss the lessons learned from this year’s Olympics, and tours of RER Line A and the Est-Ouest Liaison Express extension of Line E. It will also cover visits to a driverless metro line, the Grand Paris Express project, SNCF’s unified command centre and Hitachi’s integrated communication and supervision systems.

ARA is also organising a delegation to InnoTrans in Berlin the following week, with study tour participants welcome to join.