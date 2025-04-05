Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Vossloh has opened a plant at Bendigo in Victoria to produce switches and components for projects in the south and east of Australia.

The facility has a capacity of up to 200 turnouts a year. It uses energy-efficient technologies including a solar system with a nominal output of 228 kW.

‘With this plant, we are setting a global benchmark for precision, automation and sustainability in switch production’, Vossloh COO Jan Furnivall said when the plant was officially opened by Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan on April 4.