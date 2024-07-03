Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: National passenger operator DSB has agreed to purchase 80 GWh/year from the 262 GWh/year Lidsø Solar Park which European Energy is to develop on a 253 ha site at Rødbyhavn. DSB said this is equivalent to half of the current power consumption of its København S-tog suburban services.

‘We want to actively speed up the green transition in Denmark, as we have a goal of reducing the climate impact from our operations by 98% in 2030 compared to 2019’, said DSB’s head of sustainability Aske Wieth-Knudsen on July 1.

’With the agreement we contribute to a faster conversion to green electricity in Denmark and thus expand rail’s position as one of the most climate-friendly forms of travel.’