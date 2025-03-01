Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Rolling stock and rail infrastructure supplier Texmaco Rail & Engineering and European maglev and automation technology company Nevomo have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The MoU covers collaboration on development and marketing of magnetic linear propulsion, autonomous freight and predictive track maintenance technologies in the Indian and global markets.

Plans include deploying Nevomo’s MagRail Booster technology on existing railways, and developing AI-driven track diagnostics and self-propelled driverless wagons. A design and innovation centre could be established to develop products and services for new markets.

‘By integrating Nevomo’s groundbreaking MagRail technology with Texmaco’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, we are set to revolutionise freight and passenger mobility’, said Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee on February 27.

‘We believe ports, mines, and logistics hubs can significantly boost throughput with minimal capital investment.’