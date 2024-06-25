Show Fullscreen

CANADA: US railway design, construction, maintenance and operating services company North American Rail Solutions has acquired Tri Innovations Consulting Ltd of Calgary.

Tri Innovations Consulting provides feasibility study, detailed design and engineering, supply chain management, project management, construction and fabrication management, commissioning and operations support services for the transport and other sectors.

The Texas-based company’s CEO Thomas Lucario said the acquisition announced on June 20 ‘positions North American Rail Solutions as one of the only major rail maintenance and construction providers in North America to offer a full suite of truly in-house services, from design-build to maintenance and operations’.