Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: The Rail-Mil Computers subsidiary of Poland’s Kombud Group and South Korean company STraffic have formed a strategic partnership to supply control systems for railways and metro lines.

‘STraffic has successfully completed major infrastructure projects in 13 countries worldwide, accumulating vast experience and a diverse product portfolio’, said STraffic Director Jaehee Kim on March 5. ’This partnership will further solidify our presence in the Korean market and enable both companies to better meet the diverse needs of railway and metro infrastructure managers through collaboration.

’In particular, we expect that this memorandum of understanding will lead to success in domestic bids for projects related to the ATP [what does this mean? Should it be ATO?] sector, contributing to urban mobility innovation. Furthermore, we anticipate that this co-operation will play a crucial role in fostering more international partnerships and collaborations.’

Małgorzata Rajkowska, President of the management board at Rail-Mil Computers which supplies ERTMS equipment and control systems for railways, metros, stations and level crossings, said ’our extensive experience and diverse product portfolio are complementary, enabling both companies to better meet the needs of railway and metro infrastructure managers’.