GERMANY: SaaS start-up Menlo79 has secured capital for the further expansion of its Wilson workforce management software for the rail and logistics sectors ’where simple shift planning tools and Excel reach their limits’.

Its first round of investor funding has raised €2·1m from investors Scalehouse Capital, D2 Fund, Ventis Capital and Frankenbergs Ventures. It has also secured €1·8m of grants to expand its cross-company staffing feature and qualification management capabilities.

Berlin-based Menlo79 was founded in 2019 by various former Deutsche Bahn managers. Its customers now include Flixtrain, Havelländische Eisenbahn, Bentheimer Eisenbahn, ČD Cargo, Trainbutlers, LokLöwen and Furrer+Frey.

‘We are excited to have found partners who also believe in the need for digital workforce management to help counter the global shortage of skilled workers’, said co-founder and CEO Fabian Stöffler on January 28. ‘Now we want to continue our growth together and make workforce management in rail and logistics more efficient and easier for our customers.’