Alstom has merged its Polish businesses Alstom Konstal, Alstom Pojazdy Szynowe and Alstom ZWUS into single entity, known as Alstom Polska. This ‘solidifies our leading position in the market and enables us to serve our customers both in the domestic market, as well as in the international arena, with our export activities extending to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, the Baltic states and United Arab Emirates’, said Sławomir Cyza, CEO & Managing Director of Alstom in Poland, Ukraine & the Baltic States, on September 15.

Knorr-Bremse has expanded its cross-divisional Technology Center India in Pune, where 1 300 people will provide mechanical engineering, hardware and software, IT and simulation development services for the group. ‘We want to drive growth through our Rail and Truck divisions — both in India, as an emerging mobility market, and in other key markets’, said CEO Marc Llistosella. TCI Managing Director Arun Bhat said ’the new building will enhance our R&D capacity in terms of both workforce and project volume’.

Moment has announced a strategic partnership to act as onboard entertainment services provider for SNCF Voyageurs’ Ouigo low-cost brand. A €5 Ouifun product combining internet access and regularly updated, locally hosted multimedia content is now available.

UNIFE has published the IRIS Certification Revision 4 that comes into force from January 1 2024. The main aim is to make IRIS certification simpler, more efficient, streamlined and accessible. Previously ineligible distributors and suppliers involved in turnkey operations can now apply to be certified, and there is a simplified version for SMEs.

SNCF Voyageurs and CARE have agreed to form a cluster with Compin, Noma, Ouest Industrie, Satis Interiors Railways, Schaltbau and SCM Le Mans to undertake the modernisation of French regional trains.

The Greenbrier Companies received orders for 15 300 new wagons with a total value of $19bn during its fourth quarter to August 31, its highest quarterly order count in nearly a decade. ‘Today, one or two railcar types are not powering the market. Although railcar loadings are not fully back at pre-pandemic levels, we believe that growth in key commodity markets will keep railcar demand steady and above replacement levels in future periods’, said Brian J Comstock, EVP Chief Commercial & Leasing Officer, on September 21.

Richard Neussl has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Kontron Transportation Group. He was previously Vice-President of the CEE-DACH-India region at Kontron Transportation GmbH.

Chinese travel retailer Trip.com Group is to offer RENFE train services to Chinese customers through its brands including Skyscanner and Qunar.

Following an international tender, Estonian operator Elron has awarded VR FleetCare a contract to continue to maintain its Stadler Flirt bogies and wheelsets for a further three years. The work will be undertaken at VR FleetCare’s component workshop at Pieksämäki in Finland.

Kontron has acquired Romanian company Altimate, which develops software for fare collection, traffic control and tolling.