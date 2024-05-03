Show Fullscreen

The Rail Baltica project delivery teams are to hold a webinar on May 9 to highlight supplier engagement opportunities in 2024.

Swedish train operator Tåg i Bergslagen will collaborate with Alstom to explore technologies to deter wildlife from tracks, collect and analyse data to optimise operation and maintenance efficiency, develop new technology for passenger information systems and use additive production and 3D printing for maintenance and repairs.

Optic fibre distributed acoustic sensing technology company Sensonic has opened an office in Princeton, New Jersey, to offer North American customers real-time insights into track condition, infrastructure integrity and security threats. The company also has bases in Austria, India and the UK and satellite offices in Brazil, France and the UAE.

North Lincolnshire Council has granted British Steel planning permission to build an electric arc furnace at its Scunthorpe site, which produces products including rails. The company said the development, which would reduce its carbon emissions, would be ‘subject to appropriate support from the UK government.’

Rail Europe now sells RegioJet tickets as part of its B2B platform including RailAPI, RailFlash and RailPortal.

Halma has acquired MK Test Systems, which manufactures safety-critical electrical testing equipment for the rail, aerospace and electric vehicle industries. The £44m cash consideration was funded from Halma’s existing facilities. MK Test will operate as a standalone company within Halma’s Safety sector, led by its current management team.

Cable management specialist HellermannTyton has launched a range of heavy-duty polypropylene spiral bindings to protect rolling stock cables and hydraulic hoses from mechanical stress, abrasion, water and oils.

Jason Reiling has joined MxV Rail as Senior Assistant Vice-President, Business Development. He was previously business unit leader for Stratos’ air brake division.

Serda Urganciyan has joined Studio 88 Architecture as partner and CEO. The firm’s recent transport work includes code compliance consulting for New York MTA’s Rockaway Line Rehabilitation & Resiliency Project.