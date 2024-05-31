Show Fullscreen

CRRC Ziyang has opened an aftersales centre in Sierra Leone, which will provide services including locomotive maintenance and technical training. The Chinese company recently supplied 10 diesel locomotives to Leone Rock Metal Group’s New Tonkoliri Iron Mine.

Following regulatory approval, the first eight Stadler Flirt trainsets to be retrofitted with the company’s Guardia ETCS are now being used on Arriva services between Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany; the ETCS is currently only used in Belgium, with legacy systems still used elsewhere. ‘With our ETCS Guardia, we have a customised system that can also be cost-effective when retrofitting small fleets’, said Marc Trippel, EVP of Stadler’s Signalling Division.

Hübner has joined the Alstom Alliance of strategic suppliers which work closely with the rolling stock manufacturer. The gangway supplier said this will provide ‘the opportunity for an intensified, long-term exchange of knowledge and experience to jointly drive innovation’.

Eurostar worked with Contentsquare to provide an integrated user experience across its website, app and booking systems as part of the merger with Thalys. This included SEO, redesigning the interface, new branding and a hotel and taxi booking widget.

The governing board of the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking research partnership has appointed Giorgio Travaini as EU-Rail Executive Director.

On May 22 Eurofima announced the disbursement of new financing of €60·9m which Belgian operator SNCB will use to refinance 30 M6 double-deck coaches originally financed in 2007-08 when new.

Rail Europe has become an associate member of the European Travel Commission, which represents national tourism organisations. The ticket retailer said the partnership would strengthen its commitment to promoting sustainable travel.

Retiring director and Editor-in-Chief John Potter has sold the European Rail Timetable Ltd business to a private buyer ‘with a wide range of business interests in the travel industry’, securing the future of the famous red books which have has been published since 1873.

Bert Meerstadt is to succeed Prof Dr Herbert Sonntag as Chair of the supervisory board of IVU Traffic Technologies.