Show Fullscreen

Prysmian has transferred the production of railway signalling cables from the Draka Comteq site in Berlin Köpenick to its plant at Neustadt near Coburg in order to pool production capacity and to be able to fulfil large orders centrally.

UNIFE has set out the European rail supply industry’s priorities for the 2024-29 EU legislative cycle. These include a ‘true level-playing field’ in procurement, a single market for railway systems, simplifying technical and regulatory frameworks including vehicle authorisation, open and fair international markets, a coherent EU strategy for third-country project financing, support for R&D and raising the attractiveness of rail supply jobs.

Show Fullscreen

SNCF Réseau, Fédération des Industries Ferroviaires, SERCE, SETVF and Syntec have renewed an agreement to share information on forthcoming renewal projects on the rail network in France with suppliers.

Westermo’s parent company Ependion has acquired a minority stake in Blu Wireless, which develops mmWave technology for high bandwidth and low latency connectivity. ‘We are strengthening our position in the connected trains market by gaining access to cutting-edge technology for train-to-ground communication’, said Ependion President & CEO Jenny Sjödahl on June 3. ‘We see great potential for mmWave technology in the rail sector.’

Show Fullscreen

Alstom has appointed Beata Rusinowicz as Country Managing Director for Poland, Ukraine & the Baltic States. She joined Alstom in 2000, and was most recently Finance Director for Poland, Ukraine & Baltic States and a board member for Poland. ‘Beata’s appointment proves our continued commitment to supporting local management and talents by providing them with great opportunities to grow their competences and develop our company’, said Antonio Moreno, Alstom’s Central & Eastern Europe Managing Director.

Accessibility and inclusion consultancy Direct Access which works on projects including railway stations has opened offices in London and Dublin.