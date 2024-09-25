Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: French rail industry association Fédération des Industries Ferroviaires and government export promotion body Business France have signed a Team France Ferroviaire agreement to share knowledge to boost overseas sales.

Business France will help potential exporters understand foreign markets, their specific requirements and the best way to win contracts.

FIF says the French railway supply industry comprises around 2 000 companies with revenues totalling €35bn. FIF President Patrick Jeantet said there are times when companies need to work together. ‘Sometimes, suppliers are working with Alstom for European and export projects. But we have to increase this’, he said, pointing to German suppliers as a good example of national co-operation.

He also called for SNCF and Paris urban transport operator RATP to work more closely with suppliers throughout the value chain, saying a reference from the two big French operators ‘is very important for exports because it is proof of seriousness and knowledge’.