Hitachi Rail is to use Roboze Argo 500 industrial 3D printing technology to produce rolling stock spare parts at its factory in Napoli and the factory under construction in Maryland. This will replace traditionally machined metal parts, significantly reducing costs and delivery times.

Cylus’s CylusOne cybersecurity technology is to be integrated into Digi International’s TX64 5G Rail cellular routers.

The European Investment Bank, NRW.BANK, KfW IPEX-Bank and BayernLB are to finance the 90 Alstom EMUs ordered by transport authorities go.Rheinland and VRR for services through Köln.

Sensonic is now delivering artificial intelligence processing capability within its optical fibre Distributed Acoustic Sensing units for railway infrastructure monitoring. This avoids concerns about the transfer of data for external processing, reduces latency and lowers bandwidth requirements.

Rolls-Royce has completed the sale of the lower power range engines business of Rolls-Royce Power Systems to Deutz. Power Systems will continue to use engines based on Daimler Truck technology to power railway and military vehicles, as well as for power generation.

The UIC Regional Assembly Europe has appointed FS Group CEO Stefano Donnarumma as new Chairman of the Europe Region until the end of 2025. He replaces Luigi Ferraris, former CEO of FS Group.