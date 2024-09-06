Show Fullscreen

Central Japan Railway is using Amazon Web Services technologies to process infrastructure monitoring data for its maglev development programme. A machine learning model using SageMaker identifies power transmission equipment abnormalities, and data is visualised using the QuickSight cloud-based business intelligence service. In the future, Bedrock is to be used to build and scale generative AI applications to provide employees with recommended actions to take based on equipment manuals and maintenance records.

Georgian Railway has confirmed that it had dropped plans to buy ES8 Malakhit locomotives produced by Sinara Transport Machines. The procurement would have been subject to international sanctions as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Air Canada and SNCF Voyageurs have joined the Cadence consortium, one of the bidders responding to the Canadian government’s Request for Proposals for the High Frequency Rail programme to enhance inter-city passenger services between Québec City and Toronto. The government is expected to announce its choice of preferred partner by the end of this year. The Cadence consortium already includes CDPQ Infra, Systra, AtkinsRéalis and Keolis.

Tomasz Prejs succeeded Maciej Zielinski as CEO of Siemens Mobility in Poland at the beginning of September. Prejs worked at the Polish branch of Stadler in 2010-24, including as Managing Director and President of the Management Board. ‘Poland is a key market in the region with huge potential especially in the area of rolling stock and rail infrastructure’, said Gerhard Greiter, CEO of the NEE region at Siemens Mobility GmbH.

Rugged embedded systems supplier Syslogic and software company RidgeRun have announced a strategic partnership to offer a package of software and hardware for real-time video analysis and 360° image capture and processing in the rail and other sectors.