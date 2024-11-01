Show Fullscreen

Latour Capital and Fimalac have completed their previously-announced acquisition of a 58% stake in Systra. Legacy shareholders SNCF Group and RATP Group each retain a 20% interest, with the remaining 2% held by Systra employees. Sytra CEO Pierre Verzat is also stepping down after 13 years and will be succeeded by Jean-Charles Vollery. ‘Opening up our capital is a major step in expanding our business, as we move to grow our market share in high-potential regions. I am happy to have been able to contribute to this major transformation. But it’s also an opportunity for me to step back’, Verzat said on October 23.

Show Fullscreen

Trade fair organiser Messe Berlin has formed a Mobility Division headed by Kai Mangelberger. This will run events including InnoTrans, the ILA aerospace exhibition and BUS2BUS. ‘Whether by rail, road or air — the mobility transition is in full swing’, said Mangelberger, who has run events in the fruit and consumer electronics sectors and was previously involved with InnoTrans for over 10 years, including as deputy project manager. ‘Climate-friendly drive systems, digitalisation and the use of AI, new forms of mobility and a new customer experience — there are so many topics here and a great desire for discussion.’

BEML and Power Finance Corp have signed a memorandum of understanding for co-operation to finance and execute projects in the rail and metro, defence and infrastructure development sectors.

Alstom has appointed Frédéric Wiscart as France Region President and member of the leadership team from November 4, succeeding Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud who is leaving the company. Wiscart joins from EDF company Arabelle Solutions where he was CEO.

Show Fullscreen

Rocky Mountaineer has launched an upgraded agent portal to provide travel trade partners with a streamlined way to manage bookings and access marketing tools.

Amey has re-established an investment division headed by Chief Commercial Officer Kelvin Dryden which aims to help finance current and future public-private infrastructure investment in the UK and elsewhere. This follows a review by Amey CEO Andy Milner, who returned to the company in 2023 after it had divested much of its investment activity but retained skills within the wider team. Amey Ventures Investments continues to manage its ongoing PPP portfolio.

BEML has appointed Rajeev Kumar Gupta as Director, Rail & Metro.

Virgin Trains Ticketing has extended its three-year partnership with ticket retailing platform provider SilverRail.